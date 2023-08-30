Cal Raleigh vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Zach Neal on the mound, on August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .228 with 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 125th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in 64 of 116 games this season (55.2%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (21.6%).
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's homered in 20 of them (17.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38 games this year (32.8%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|58
|.244
|AVG
|.213
|.315
|OBP
|.298
|.473
|SLG
|.465
|22
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|34
|55/20
|K/BB
|71/25
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.72 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Neal (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.