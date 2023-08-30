J.P. Crawford vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (73 of 115), with multiple hits 31 times (27.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this year (26.1%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this season (46.1%), including 19 games with multiple runs (16.5%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|53
|.286
|AVG
|.249
|.400
|OBP
|.371
|.447
|SLG
|.396
|21
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|20
|50/42
|K/BB
|45/36
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.72).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Neal (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
