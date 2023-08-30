Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (75-57) and the Oakland Athletics (39-94) squaring off at T-Mobile Park (on August 30) at 4:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Mariners.
The Mariners will call on Bryce Miller (8-4) against the Athletics and Zach Neal (1-0).
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.
- This season, the Mariners have won 51 out of the 88 games, or 58%, in which they've been favored.
- Seattle has entered three games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.
- The Mariners have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 635 (4.8 per game).
- The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 26
|Royals
|W 15-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Lyles
|August 27
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Alec Marsh
|August 28
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Bryan Woo vs Kyle Muller
|August 29
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|George Kirby vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 29
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|Luke Weaver vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 30
|Athletics
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Zach Neal
|September 1
|@ Mets
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Kodai Senga
|September 2
|@ Mets
|-
|Luis Castillo vs David Peterson
|September 3
|@ Mets
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Tylor Megill
|September 4
|@ Reds
|-
|George Kirby vs Brandon Williamson
|September 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Hunter Greene
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.