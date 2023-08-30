How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 10th in MLB action with 172 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Seattle is 13th in baseball, slugging .418.
- The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
- Seattle has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (635 total runs).
- The Mariners are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Seattle's 3.66 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.167).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Miller has eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Miller heads into the game with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|W 15-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Kyle Muller
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kodai Senga
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
|9/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tylor Megill
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Brandon Williamson
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Hunter Greene
