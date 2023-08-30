Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 10th in MLB action with 172 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle is 13th in baseball, slugging .418.

The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Seattle has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (635 total runs).

The Mariners are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle's 3.66 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.167).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Miller has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller heads into the game with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Royals W 15-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home Luke Weaver Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away Bryan Woo Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away George Kirby Brandon Williamson 9/5/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Greene

