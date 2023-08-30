The Seattle Mariners (75-57) and the Oakland Athletics (39-94) will square off on Wednesday, August 30 at T-Mobile Park, with Bryce Miller pitching for the Mariners and Zach Neal toeing the rubber for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+230). The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.90 ERA) vs Neal - OAK (1-0, 6.88 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Mariners (-275) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Athletics with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $13.64.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Julio Rodríguez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 51, or 58%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Mariners have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

Seattle has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 6-2 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 129 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (29.5%) in those contests.

The Athletics have won all of their eight games in which they were named as at least a +230 moneyline underdog.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.