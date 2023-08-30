The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford is hitting .229 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Ford has picked up a hit in 41.0% of his 61 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.8% of them.
  • He has homered in 11 games this season (18.0%), homering in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Ford has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (11.5%).
  • He has scored in 29.5% of his games this season (18 of 61), with two or more runs five times (8.2%).

Other Mariners Players vs the Athletics

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 33
.243 AVG .219
.321 OBP .309
.514 SLG .490
7 XBH 12
6 HR 7
15 RBI 13
27/7 K/BB 33/10
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.72).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Athletics will look to Neal (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
