Teoscar Hernández vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .264.
- Hernandez enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with three homers.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (85 of 131), with at least two hits 38 times (29.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.0% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in 48 games this season (36.6%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (38.2%), including seven multi-run games (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.237
|AVG
|.290
|.286
|OBP
|.332
|.422
|SLG
|.481
|24
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|41
|86/14
|K/BB
|84/15
|2
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.72 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Neal (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.