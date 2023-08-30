Ty France vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ty France (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .256 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.
- France has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 129 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.5% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 54 of 129 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.257
|AVG
|.254
|.343
|OBP
|.338
|.415
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|46/18
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.72 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- Neal (1-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
