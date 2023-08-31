Storm vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
On Thursday, August 31, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.3 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.2) -- square off when the Los Angeles Sparks (15-20) host the Seattle Storm (10-25) at 10:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Storm vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sparks Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sparks (-6)
|163
|-
|-
|BetMGM
|Sparks (-6.5)
|159.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Sparks (-6.5)
|162.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Sparks (-5.5)
|160.5
|-240
|+180
Storm vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sparks have put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Storm are 17-17-0 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
- Seattle is 8-7 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Sparks games have gone over the point total 14 out of 35 times this season.
- Storm games have hit the over 16 out of 34 times this season.
