Josh Rojas -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on September 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .243.

In 50.6% of his games this year (39 of 77), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.9%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (33.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.4%).

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (37.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .241 AVG .324 .290 OBP .359 .379 SLG .514 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 3 RBI 7 8/2 K/BB 9/2 1 SB 3

