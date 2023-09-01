Friday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (76-57) versus the New York Mets (61-73) at Citi Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 1.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (12-5) for the Mariners and Kodai Senga (10-7) for the Mets.

Mariners vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last three games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

The Mariners have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 52 (58.4%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered 89 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 52-37 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 53.5% chance to win.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 640 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

