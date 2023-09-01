Kodai Senga will attempt to shut down Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners when they square off against his New York Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 10th in MLB play with 173 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle is 12th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (640 total).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.166).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Gilbert is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Gilbert will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Royals W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home Luke Weaver Ken Waldichuk 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away Bryan Woo Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away George Kirby Brandon Williamson 9/5/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Greene 9/6/2023 Reds - Away Logan Gilbert -

