When the Seattle Mariners (76-57) and New York Mets (61-73) square of at Citi Field on Friday, September 1, Logan Gilbert will get the call for the Mariners, while the Mets will send Kodai Senga to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.17 ERA)

The Mariners have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 52 (58.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have a 52-37 record (winning 58.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mariners have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have won in 15, or 27.8%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win nine times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Ty France 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) Mike Ford 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180)

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 3rd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

