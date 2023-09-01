The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has six doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .232.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this year (26 of 62), with multiple hits nine times (14.5%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (17.7%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.0% of his games this year, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.0% of his games this year (18 of 62), with two or more runs five times (8.1%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .250 AVG .219 .333 OBP .309 .514 SLG .490 7 XBH 12 6 HR 7 15 RBI 13 27/7 K/BB 33/10 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings