Teoscar Hernández vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .264 with 26 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 29 walks.
- Hernandez is batting .421 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 65.2% of his games this year (86 of 132), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (28.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.1% of his games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this season (38.6%), including seven multi-run games (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|65
|.237
|AVG
|.290
|.286
|OBP
|.332
|.431
|SLG
|.481
|25
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|41
|87/14
|K/BB
|84/15
|2
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Senga (10-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.17 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 164 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.17), 33rd in WHIP (1.240), and fifth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.