Ty France vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Ty France (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .254 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 120th in slugging.
- France has gotten a hit in 79 of 130 games this season (60.8%), with more than one hit on 34 occasions (26.2%).
- He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- France has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this year (38 of 130), with two or more RBI nine times (6.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|61
|.254
|AVG
|.254
|.342
|OBP
|.338
|.410
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|47/19
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 25th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.17 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.17), 33rd in WHIP (1.240), and fifth in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
