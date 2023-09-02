Cal Raleigh vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 46 walks while batting .229.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Raleigh has had a hit in 66 of 118 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 118), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in 38 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 50 games this season (42.4%), including 11 multi-run games (9.3%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.244
|AVG
|.215
|.314
|OBP
|.302
|.473
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|34
|57/20
|K/BB
|72/26
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Peterson (3-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.23 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.23 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
