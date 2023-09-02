On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 46 walks while batting .229.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Raleigh has had a hit in 66 of 118 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 118), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has driven home a run in 38 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 50 games this season (42.4%), including 11 multi-run games (9.3%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .244 AVG .215 .314 OBP .302 .473 SLG .463 23 XBH 24 12 HR 13 30 RBI 34 57/20 K/BB 72/26 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings