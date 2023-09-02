Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (76-58) and New York Mets (62-73) squaring off at Citi Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (11-7) to the mound, while David Peterson (3-7) will get the nod for the Mets.

Mariners vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last three chances.

The Mariners have won 52, or 57.8%, of the 90 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has entered 56 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 33-23 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 641 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Mariners Schedule