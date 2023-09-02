J.P. Crawford and Francisco Lindor will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the New York Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

The Mets are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Mariners (-135). The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 7-3.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last three games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have gone 52-38 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.8% of those games).

Seattle has gone 39-28 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (58.2% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

In the 134 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-63-4).

The Mariners have a 4-13-0 record ATS this season (covering just 23.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 37-29 26-20 49-36 57-42 18-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.