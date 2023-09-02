Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to find success against David Peterson when he takes the mound for the New York Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 10th in MLB action with 174 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle is 14th in baseball with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 641 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.65 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.167).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (11-7) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Castillo is seeking his third straight quality start.

Castillo will try to last five or more innings for his 28th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home Luke Weaver Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away George Kirby Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away Bryan Woo Brandon Williamson 9/5/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Greene 9/6/2023 Reds - Away Logan Gilbert Graham Ashcraft 9/7/2023 Rays - Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.