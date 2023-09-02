On Saturday, September 2, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (76-58) visit Francisco Lindor's New York Mets (62-73) at Citi Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +115. An 8-run total has been listed for the contest.

Mariners vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (11-7, 3.07 ERA) vs David Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.23 ERA)

Mariners vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 52, or 57.8%, of the 90 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 33-23 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (58.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Mets have been victorious in 16, or 29.1%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mets have been victorious four times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+270) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 3rd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

