Information on live coverage of today's MLB play is available for you.

The Washington Nationals (62-74) face the Miami Marlins (68-67)

The Marlins will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -114 -106 9

The Oakland Athletics (40-95) take on the Los Angeles Angels (64-71)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

LAA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -126 +106 8

The Cleveland Guardians (65-70) play the Tampa Bay Rays (82-53)

The Rays will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.274 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

José Ramírez (.274 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.324 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

TB Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -119 -100 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (70-67) face the Chicago Cubs (72-63)

The Cubs will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 22 HR, 81 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -115 -104 9.5

The New York Mets (62-73) take on the Seattle Mariners (76-58)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.288 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI)

SEA Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -137 +116 8

The Chicago White Sox (53-82) play host to the Detroit Tigers (61-74)

The Tigers will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)

Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 24 HR, 70 RBI)

CHW Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -111 -109 8.5

The Houston Astros (77-59) play host to the New York Yankees (66-69)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 26 HR, 98 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 26 HR, 98 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI)

HOU Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -186 +156 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (42-94) play host to the Boston Red Sox (69-66)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.279 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.279 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 87 RBI)

BOS Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -194 +162 10.5

The Texas Rangers (75-59) host the Minnesota Twins (70-65)

The Twins will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI) MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.250 AVG, 21 HR, 50 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -191 +161 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (58-77) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73)

The Pirates will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.274 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.274 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 66 RBI)

STL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -155 +132 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (74-60)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.279 AVG, 17 HR, 69 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.279 AVG, 17 HR, 69 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.189 AVG, 38 HR, 86 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -144 +123 9

The Colorado Rockies (49-85) host the Toronto Blue Jays (74-61)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 68 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 68 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 20 HR, 80 RBI)

TOR Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -200 +167 12

The Arizona Diamondbacks (70-65) play the Baltimore Orioles (83-51)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 23 HR, 64 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 23 HR, 64 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 16 HR, 62 RBI)

BAL Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -132 +113 9

The San Diego Padres (63-73) take on the San Francisco Giants (70-65)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)

Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.291 AVG, 20 HR, 50 RBI)

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -182 +155 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) host the Atlanta Braves (89-45)

The Braves will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.315 AVG, 38 HR, 98 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.315 AVG, 38 HR, 98 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 31 HR, 84 RBI)

ATL Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -114 -106 10

