Storm vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Two of the league's top scorers -- A'ja Wilson (third, 22.1 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.2) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (31-6) host the Seattle Storm (11-25) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Aces matchup.
Storm vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-18.5)
|169.5
|-2100
|+1100
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|169.5
|-2500
|+1100
|PointsBet
|Aces (-18.5)
|169.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Tipico
|Aces (-17.5)
|169.5
|-3000
|+900
Storm vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered 18 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Storm have covered 18 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
- Seattle has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.
- In the Aces' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- So far this year, 16 out of the Storm's 35 games with an over/under have hit the over.
