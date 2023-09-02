The Seattle Storm's (11-25) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Saturday, September 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Aces (31-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Storm are coming off of a 72-61 victory over the Sparks in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9.0 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Storm vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor is posting a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game. And she is contributing 13.8 points and 2.3 assists, making 51.2% of her shots from the floor (seventh in WNBA).

Sami Whitcomb gets the Storm 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Horston is averaging 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 37.1% of her shots from the field.

Mercedes Russell is putting up 4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 50.4% of her shots from the field.

Storm vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -18.5 169.5

