Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (11-25) face A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (31-6) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Storm vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Aces

Seattle scores only 1.8 fewer points per game (78.6) than Las Vegas gives up (80.4).

The Storm have compiled a 5-7 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.7% from the field.

Seattle is making 34.4% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is just 0.4 percentage points greater than the 34.0% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm are 7-10 in games when the team hits more than 34.0% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas averages 34.7 rebounds a contest, 0.6 fewer rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Storm Recent Performance

The Storm are scoring 79.5 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 78.6.

Seattle is sinking 1.1 fewer threes per game in its previous 10 games (7.3) compared to its season average (8.4), and it is delivering a worse three-point percentage over its last 10 games (32.4%) compared to its season mark (34.4%).

Storm Injuries