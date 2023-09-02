On Saturday, Ty France (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .253 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 125th in the league in slugging.

France has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this year (79 of 131), with multiple hits 34 times (26.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 131), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

France has had at least one RBI in 29.0% of his games this year (38 of 131), with two or more RBI nine times (6.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 62 .254 AVG .251 .342 OBP .337 .410 SLG .340 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 47/19 K/BB 52/18 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings