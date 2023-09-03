The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .229 with 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 46 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 115th and he is 41st in slugging.

In 67 of 119 games this season (56.3%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (21.0%).

He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has had an RBI in 38 games this season (31.9%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50 of 119 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .244 AVG .215 .314 OBP .301 .473 SLG .459 23 XBH 24 12 HR 13 30 RBI 34 57/20 K/BB 74/26 0 SB 0

