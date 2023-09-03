The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .243.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 3.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 79), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has had an RBI in 26 games this season (32.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 35 .241 AVG .276 .290 OBP .315 .379 SLG .379 2 XBH 8 1 HR 2 3 RBI 21 8/2 K/BB 26/7 1 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings