Josh Rojas vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .243.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 3.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 79), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 26 games this season (32.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|35
|.241
|AVG
|.276
|.290
|OBP
|.315
|.379
|SLG
|.379
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|21
|8/2
|K/BB
|26/7
|1
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.47 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (7-7 with a 5.29 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .296 batting average against him.
