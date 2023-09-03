Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners (77-58) and the New York Mets (62-74) at Citi Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on September 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound, while Tylor Megill (7-7) will take the ball for the Mets.

Mariners vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last three games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 91 times and won 53, or 58.2%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 28-20, a 58.3% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Seattle has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 649.

The Mariners have a 3.68 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule