George Kirby starts for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Citi Field.

The favored Mariners have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last three chances.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 53-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.2% of those games).

Seattle has gone 24-15 (winning 61.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Seattle has played in 135 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-63-4).

The Mariners have collected a 4-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 38-29 26-20 50-36 57-42 19-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.