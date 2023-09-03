The New York Mets and DJ Stewart take the field against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 177 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 13th in baseball with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 19th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (649 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Mariners' 10 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle's 3.68 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners average baseball's lowest WHIP (1.172).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.28 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Kirby has 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kirby is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home Luke Weaver Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away George Kirby Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away Bryan Woo Brandon Williamson 9/5/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Greene 9/6/2023 Reds - Away Logan Gilbert Graham Ashcraft 9/7/2023 Rays - Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays - Away George Kirby -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.