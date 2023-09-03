The Seattle Mariners (77-58) will look for Julio Rodriguez to extend a 15-game hitting streak versus the New York Mets (62-74) on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Citi Field.

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (10-8) against the Mets and Tylor Megill (7-7).

Mariners vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.28 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (7-7, 5.29 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (10-8) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, Aug. 23, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.28 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .247.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 25 starts this season.

Kirby will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

Megill (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.29 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .296 against him.

Megill enters the outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Megill has 12 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

