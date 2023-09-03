The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .805 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Mets.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 44th in slugging.

Hernandez is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

In 65.7% of his games this season (88 of 134), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (29.1%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 22 of them (16.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 50 games this year (37.3%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 52 games this season (38.8%), including seven multi-run games (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 67 .237 AVG .293 .286 OBP .332 .431 SLG .493 25 XBH 28 12 HR 12 40 RBI 44 87/14 K/BB 86/15 2 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings