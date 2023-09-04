J.P. Crawford and his .489 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds and Tejay Antone on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Tejay Antone

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .388 this season while batting .270 with 80 walks and 80 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

In 63.9% of his games this season (76 of 119), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (26.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (14 of 119), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.7% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (16.8%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .285 AVG .255 .398 OBP .378 .443 SLG .423 21 XBH 21 7 HR 7 24 RBI 22 52/42 K/BB 50/38 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings