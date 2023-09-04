Josh Rojas vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Rojas and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds and Tejay Antone on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Tejay Antone
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (40 of 80), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 3.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Rojas has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (26 of 80), with more than one RBI eight times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (36.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|23
|.241
|AVG
|.253
|.290
|OBP
|.298
|.379
|SLG
|.320
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|14
|8/2
|K/BB
|15/5
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Antone will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.