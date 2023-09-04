Mike Ford vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Ford -- batting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Tejay Antone on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Tejay Antone
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .229 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 41.5% of his games this season (27 of 65), with more than one hit nine times (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has driven in a run in 19 games this season (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (20 of 65), with two or more runs five times (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.214
|.333
|OBP
|.305
|.514
|SLG
|.495
|7
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|14
|27/7
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.72 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Antone starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, his only action so far.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.