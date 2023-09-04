Mike Ford -- batting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Tejay Antone on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Tejay Antone

Tejay Antone TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .229 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 41.5% of his games this season (27 of 65), with more than one hit nine times (13.8%).

He has gone deep in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has driven in a run in 19 games this season (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (20 of 65), with two or more runs five times (7.7%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 36 .250 AVG .214 .333 OBP .305 .514 SLG .495 7 XBH 13 6 HR 8 15 RBI 14 27/7 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

