Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (77-60) will visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (72-68) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, September 5, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+135). The total for the game is set at 10 runs.

Mariners vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.93 ERA) vs Connor Phillips - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Mariners and Reds game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-160), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will J.P. Crawford hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 53, or 57%, of the 93 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mariners have a 24-15 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 6-4 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Reds have come away with 48 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 16 of 34 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+125) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +240 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.