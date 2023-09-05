You can find player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Steer and others on the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds before their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Mariners vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 41 walks and 89 RBI (157 total hits). He has swiped 36 bases.

He has a .284/.342/.485 slash line so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mets Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 4-for-5 3 1 3 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has collected 117 hits with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.388/.432 so far this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Mets Sep. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Steer has 135 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 59 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .269/.355/.458 on the season.

Steer will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 113 hits with 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.335/.426 so far this season.

Friedl takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

