On Tuesday, Mike Ford (batting .360 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Phillips. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Connor Phillips

Connor Phillips TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .235 with six doubles, 15 home runs and 18 walks.

In 42.4% of his games this year (28 of 66), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has an RBI in 20 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (31.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Other Mariners Players vs the Reds

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 37 .250 AVG .224 .333 OBP .311 .514 SLG .523 7 XBH 14 6 HR 9 15 RBI 15 27/7 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings