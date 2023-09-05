The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Connor Phillips and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Connor Phillips

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 29 walks while batting .266.

Hernandez enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with two homers.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this season (90 of 136), with more than one hit 39 times (28.7%).

Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (16.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (50 of 136), with two or more RBI 24 times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 52 of 136 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 69 .237 AVG .291 .286 OBP .330 .431 SLG .486 25 XBH 28 12 HR 12 40 RBI 44 87/14 K/BB 88/15 2 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings