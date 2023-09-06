Cal Raleigh vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Lyon Richardson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .230.
- Raleigh has had a hit in 68 of 122 games this season (55.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (21.3%).
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (16.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 38 games this year (31.1%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 51 of 122 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.244
|AVG
|.217
|.314
|OBP
|.308
|.473
|SLG
|.452
|23
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|34
|57/20
|K/BB
|76/29
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Richardson will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old right-hander.
