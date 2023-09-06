The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Lyon Richardson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

TV Channel: BSOH

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .230.

Raleigh has had a hit in 68 of 122 games this season (55.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (21.3%).

Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (16.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has driven in a run in 38 games this year (31.1%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 51 of 122 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .244 AVG .217 .314 OBP .308 .473 SLG .452 23 XBH 24 12 HR 13 30 RBI 34 57/20 K/BB 76/29 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings