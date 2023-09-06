Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Reds.

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rojas is batting .243 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 82 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games this season, and 1% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.7% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.6% of his games this season (30 of 82), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 10 GP 15 .241 AVG .306 .290 OBP .358 .379 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 3 RBI 7 8/2 K/BB 15/4 1 SB 3

