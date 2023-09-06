Mariners vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (73-68) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (77-61) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Lyon Richardson.
Mariners vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Mariners vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Mariners have won 53, or 56.4%, of the 94 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Seattle has a record of 22-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 661 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 1
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Kodai Senga
|September 2
|@ Mets
|W 8-7
|Luis Castillo vs David Peterson
|September 3
|@ Mets
|L 6-3
|George Kirby vs Tylor Megill
|September 4
|@ Reds
|L 6-3
|Bryan Woo vs Tejay Antone
|September 5
|@ Reds
|L 7-6
|Bryce Miller vs Connor Phillips
|September 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Lyon Richardson
|September 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Zack Littell
|September 8
|@ Rays
|-
|George Kirby vs TBA
|September 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Aaron Civale
|September 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Zach Eflin
|September 11
|Angels
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Patrick Sandoval
