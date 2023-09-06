Logan Gilbert and Lyon Richardson are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 11th in MLB action with 184 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 13th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (661 total runs).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

Mariners batters strike out 10 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

Seattle's 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.184).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 28th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Gilbert is looking to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gilbert will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets L 6-3 Away George Kirby Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds - Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays - Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays - Away George Kirby - 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Sandoval

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.