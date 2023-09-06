Spencer Steer and Julio Rodriguez are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners square off at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (12-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 28th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 27 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.045 WHIP ranks third, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Sep. 1 6.2 7 1 1 9 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 7.0 2 1 1 7 1 at Astros Aug. 19 6.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Royals Aug. 14 4.1 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Aug. 8 7.0 1 0 0 12 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has recorded 159 hits with 32 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with 36 stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.343/.495 on the year.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mets Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 119 hits with 28 doubles, 14 home runs, 81 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.390/.432 on the season.

Crawford has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Mets Sep. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 60 walks and 76 RBI (135 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .267/.353/.455 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has recorded 113 hits with 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .268/.335/.424 on the season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

