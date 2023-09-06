The Cincinnati Reds (73-68) will look to sweep a three-game series versus the Seattle Mariners (77-61), at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the mound, while Lyon Richardson will answer the bell for the Reds.

Mariners vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will send Gilbert (12-5) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 27 games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lyon Richardson

Richardson gets the call to start for the Reds, his first of the season.

The righty will make his MLB debut at 23 years old.

