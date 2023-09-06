Teoscar Hernández vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Lyon Richardson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .267 with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Hernandez enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with two homers.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 91 of 137 games this season (66.4%), with at least two hits on 40 occasions (29.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 51 games this year (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 53 of 137 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|70
|.237
|AVG
|.294
|.286
|OBP
|.334
|.431
|SLG
|.496
|25
|XBH
|29
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|46
|87/14
|K/BB
|89/16
|2
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Richardson starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 23-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
