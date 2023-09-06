Ty France vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Lyon Richardson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .252 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 38 walks.
- He ranks 91st in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 124th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- In 60.4% of his 134 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (6.7%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.4% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 55 of 134 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|65
|.254
|AVG
|.250
|.342
|OBP
|.340
|.410
|SLG
|.336
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|47/19
|K/BB
|53/19
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Richardson will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.