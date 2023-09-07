On Thursday, Cal Raleigh (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .235.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 56.1% of his 123 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (21 of 123), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.7% of his games this season, Raleigh has notched at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year (52 of 123), with two or more runs 12 times (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .244 AVG .226 .314 OBP .317 .473 SLG .471 23 XBH 25 12 HR 14 30 RBI 35 57/20 K/BB 77/30 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings