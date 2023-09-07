The Kansas City Chiefs' (0-0) injury report heading into their matchup with the Detroit Lions (0-0) currently includes eight players. The matchup starts at 8:20 PM on Thursday, September 7 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Last season, the Chiefs went 14-3 and won the Super Bowl. Offensively, they scored 29.2 points per game (first in the league) while defensively conceding 21.7 (16th).

The Lions' 2022 season finished without a playoff berth after a 9-8 regular season record. They averaged 26.6 points per game (fifth in the NFL) and gave up 25.1 per contest (28th).

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Richie James Jr. WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Travis Kelce TE Knee Questionable Tershawn Wharton DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice BJ Thompson DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Nic Jones CB Hand Full Participation In Practice Nick Allegretti OG Pectoral Full Participation In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isaiah Buggs DL Illness Full Participation In Practice Frank Ragnow C Toe Full Participation In Practice Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Out Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs vs. Lions Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chiefs Season Insights (2022)

The Chiefs ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but they excelled on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

Kansas City ranked 16th in scoring defense last season (21.7 points allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 29.2 points per game.

The Chiefs sported the 18th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (220.9 allowed per game), and they were better on offense, ranking best with 297.8 passing yards per game.

Kansas City compiled 115.9 rushing yards per game on offense (20th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked eighth on the other side of the ball with 107.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 20 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Chiefs (-3) owned the 22nd-ranked turnover margin in the league last season.

Lions Season Insights (2022)

The Lions sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380.0 yards per game), but they ranked worst defensively (392.4 yards allowed per game).

Detroit sported the fifth-best offense last season in terms of points scored (26.6 points per game), but it ranked fifth-worst on the defensive side of the ball (25.1 points allowed per game).

With 245.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked third-worst in the NFL, the Lions were forced to rely on their eighth-ranked passing offense (251.8 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Despite sporting a bottom-five run defense that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (146.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, Detroit played better offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by averaging 128.2 rushing yards per game.

The Lions forced 22 total turnovers (17th in NFL) last season and turned it over 15 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the third-best in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-4.5)

Chiefs (-4.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-225), Lions (+180)

Chiefs (-225), Lions (+180) Total: 53.5 points

